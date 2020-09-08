Carey Hart Writes Sweet Note To Wife Pink On Singer’s 41st Birthday: ‘My MUCH Better Half’

Carey Hart is paying tribute to his soulmate on her special day.

The former motocross pro wrote a sweet message to Pink in honor of her 41st birthday on Sept. 8. He paired his note alongside a handful of photos from their 14 years of marriage, including one of them dressed for a ’20s-themed party and another of the “Just Like Fire” songstress carrying their son Jameson on her back.

“Happy birthday to my MUCH better half, @pink,” Carey wrote. “I’ve been w/ you for almost half of your life! It’s been so amazing to watch you grow from a young hell raiser, to the best mom to ever do it, role model, philanthropist, icon, and wife.”

“Enjoy your birthday baby. Willz, jamo, and myself love you,” he concluded, adding a kissing emoji.

Along with receiving birthday love from her family, Pink was treated to another amazing gift: two horses! She showed them of on her Instagram Story, riding one as her daughter Willow rode the other.

“Happy birthday to me. The newest members of the Hart family are here…” she wrote atop the shot.

Pink also paid it forward, sending some of the birthday love she received back out into the universe.

“I wanted to say thank you so much for all of the birthday wishes. You guys have made me cry. I feel so loved, and I’m so grateful,” she told her Instagram followers in a selfie video. “And I’ve decided since it’s 118 degrees and it’s raining ash, and we’re in the middle of a pandemic, I thought I would try to, for my birthday, spread some self-love in the world.”

The pop star went on to issue a self-love challenge: “However old you are, I want you to write down that many things that you love about yourself if you have time. Today, tomorrow, your next birthday. I’m going to try to figure out 41 things I love about myself. And since we’re all sliding sideways into the apocalypse, I thought it would be a good time to do it.”

“So, as I’m sliding, I will probably be screaming, and I’ll say things like, ’33! I have good hair!’ And, ‘I married the same person three times, which means I’m relentless!'” she joked. The mom of two also praised her giving spirit (“I gave five sourdough starters away this year, which means I am a generous person!”) and her vocal chops (“I sing good – sometimes!”)

Happy birthday, Pink!