Carey Mulligan Reveals She & Marcus Mumford Secretly Welcomed Baby No. 3

Surprise! Carey Mulligan is a new mom of three.

The Oscar nominee confirmed that she and husband Marcus Mumford have expanded their family, giving Vogue a relatable view inside her latest motherhood chapter.

According to the fashion mag, Carey, 38, arrived for her interview, which was published on Tuesday, with her then-newborn in tow and made a ” bemused gesture at the yellow diaper-leak stain streaked across her blouse” before excusing herself to care for the little one.

All The Celebrity Babies Born In 2023 View Gallery

“Here I am, ready for Vogue,” she reportedly joked of her appearance, before saying to the baby, “I’m going to change you, and then we’re going to find Mum another shirt.”

Further details, including her youngest child’s name, sex and birth date, were not made available.

Carey and Marcus’ latest addition joins their daughter, Evelyn, 8, and 6-year-old son Wilfred. The “Maestro” star and the musician tied the knot in 2012 on an English farm with a reported 200 guests in attendance including celebrity pals like Jake Gyllenhaal and Colin Firth.

News of Carey’s latest pregnancy first broke in January and she stepped out that month for the 2023 AFI Awards, where her film “She Said” was honored. Carey portrayed #MeToo reporter Megan Twohey opposite Zoe Kazan’s Jodi Kantor and she previously shared how chronicling Megan’s real-life postpartum struggles carried personal significance.

“I had a very similar experience with my first child seven years ago, and felt very alone, and very scared, and also very confused by the whole experience,” she recalled to People last year, adding that returning to work for the 2015 film “Suffragette” helped her “on the road to finding myself again with incredible support.”