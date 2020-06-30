Carl Reiner, ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ Creator, Dies At 98

Carl Reiner has passed away at the age of 98, per multiple reports.

The iconic comedian, actor, director, producer, writer and singer died of natural causes at his home in Beverly Hills on Monday night, his assistant Judy Nagy confirmed to Variety.

His son, Rob Reiner, also confirmed the sad news on Twitter, writing, “Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light.”

In 1950, Carl got his start in the entertainment industry by acting in Broadway musicals, most notably, landing the lead role in “Call Me Mister.” He is best known for creating and starring in the “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” which earned him five Emmy Awards.

The late star directed more than a dozen films during his career, including “Oh God,” starring George Burns; “The Jerk,” with Steve Martin; “Sibling Rivalry,” starring Kirstie Alley and Carrie Fisher; and “That Old Feeling” with Bette Midler.

Carl also made appearances on several TV shows during his successful Hollywood career, including “Two and Half Men” and “Hot in Cleveland.” He also had a notable role in the box office hit, “Ocean’s 11.”

One of Carl’s last credits was voicing Carl Reineroceros in “Toy Story 4.”

The star was also known to keep up with his younger fans on social media as one of the oldest celebs to be active on Twitter. Just last week, Carl tweeted about his late wife Estelle, to whom he had been married since 1943. She passed away in 2008.

“Nothing pleases me more than knowing that I have lived the best life possible by having met & marrying the gifted Estelle (Stella) Lebost—who partnered with me in bringing Rob, Annie & Lucas Reiner into to this needy & evolving world,” he wrote.

Carl is survived by his children Rob, Lucas and Annie, according to Variety.