Carole Baskin Comes Out As Bisexual

Carole Baskin is opening up about her personal life like never before.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant revealed the news about the sexuality on Monday in an interview with PinkNews.

“I have always considered myself to be bisexual, even though I’ve never had a wife. I could just as easily have a wife as a husband, as far as the way I feel about us,” Baskin shared. “I think we are all one, and we are all — I just don’t see us as being different genders or different colors or different anything.”

The “Tiger King” documentary star explained that in the ‘80s while spending time with the LGBTQ community she realized that she was bisexual.

“But it was during the ’80s that I discovered that through dealing with the LGBT+ community that I [realized] I had just as equal feelings for women as I did for men,” she said.

The 59-year-old also admits that while she was growing up, she thought that she could have been born in the wrong body.

“I was always very male-oriented in the things I did… I never had any mothering instincts or anything, you know, I never played with dolls. And so I always thought that there was something off there, that I couldn’t quite put my finger on,” she told PinkNews.

The big-cat rescue founder married her third husband Howard Baskin in 2004. Her second husband, Don Lewis, mysteriously vanished in 1997 and was later declared deceased.

Lewis’ family is offering $100,000 reward for information about his whereabouts and even paid for a commercial asking for tips about his disappearance during “Dancing With The Stars.”

