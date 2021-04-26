Carrie Ann Inaba Taking Leave Of Absence From ‘The Talk’

Carrie Ann Inaba is taking a break from “The Talk” on CBS.

In a video posted to her Instagram, the “Dancing With The Stars” judge shared a video message explaining her decision. She wrote in the caption, “Hi Everyone, I have decided to take a leave of absence from @thetalkcbs to focus on my well being. We all know health is the most precious gift we have. And I need to take care of mine.”

“I appreciate the love and support from all of you and from my family at The Talk. I hope to be back soon! Ready for action!🙌🏻❤️🙏🏼 I’m sending you all my love. And I’ll update you on my progress… talk soon,” she continued.

She also added the hashtags “#autoimmunewarrior” and “#toughchoices.” In a February 2021 article on her website, Carrie Ann Conversations, the dancer explained the health battles she continues to face, writing, “I’ve been diagnosed with several autoimmune conditions: lupus, Sjogrën’s, rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia, and, most recently, vasculitis.”

“For many years now, my life has been full of ups and downs, and lots of hard work to help me to feel my best, to land at a new normal that’s comfortable and sustainable,” she added.

Carrie’s leave of absence from “The Talk” comes after co-host Sharon Osbourne’s controversial exit from the program. Last month, CBS announced that Sharon had chosen to leave the show two weeks after making headlines for her heated and tearful defense of her friend, Piers Morgan, during an on-air discussion about Piers’ much-criticized reaction to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah interview.

