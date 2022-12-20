Sharon Osbourne Shares Health Update After Being Hospitalized

Sharon Osbourne is getting ready for Christmas amid her recent hospitalization.

The 70-year-old TV personality was hospitalized on Friday after becoming ill on the set of “Night of Terror” a ghost-themed TV show.

By Monday, Sharon seemed to be nice and cozy at home as she shared a photo of her husky Elvis in front of a Christmas tree.

“Back home and doing great! Thank you for all the ❤️ 🥰,” she captioned the cute photo.

On Sunday, Sharon’s son Jack shared an update on his mom.

In a statement on his Instagram story, he said Sharon was on the mend and had been medically cleared.

He wrote, “She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support. As to what happened to my mum – I’m gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready.”

Jack also revealed that he and his mom were on the set of his paranormal investigation show “Night of Terror” at the time of the medical incident.

News of Sharon’s hospitalization broke Saturday, Santa Paula police, told NBC News that she had been taken to a medical facility Friday evening as the result of, “unspecified medical emergency.”

Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar told Access Hollywood that police received a call around 6:30 PM about a medical emergency at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California. Officers, the Ventura County Fire Department and emergency medical services responded, and a female was transported to a local hospital.

The Osbourne family have open about their health journeys through the years. This Summer, Sharon revealed that her husband Ozzy Osbourne was undergoing a major surgery.

He told fans on Instagram shortly days later, “I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably. I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery.”

Back in 2019, Ozzy was admitted to the ICU due to complications from the flu. A month after, Sharon and Jack gave Access Hollywood an update on his health, joking that the rocker was back to his grumpy self.