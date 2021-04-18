Carrie Underwood and CeCe Winans Perform Powerful Gospel Medley at ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood and CeCe Winans brought goosebumps with their powerful performance on Sunday.

The duo sang a gospel medley on the Grand Ole Opry stage at the 2021 ACM Awards.

Dolly Parton gushed about the country music superstar during her introduction, “I have always admired Carrie’s incredible talent, but am just as impressed with her personal qualities– her compassion, kindness, generosity, and, most of all, the powerful faith that we both share.”

She added, “Now, her performance tonight speaks to that faith in a medley from her new gospel hymns album, “My savior,” which I know is a true passion project for her.”

Carrie began with an a cappella rendition of “Amazing Grace” before welcoming gospel queen CeCe Winans for a duet that brought the house down.

Two powerhouses, @carrieunderwood & @cecewinans just blessed us all with an unbelievable gospel medley performance from the @opry. Watch the rest of the #ACMawards now on @CBS or @paramountplus! ✨ pic.twitter.com/RFWn0rQWoG — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 19, 2021

Carrie followed up with a jaw-dropping performance of “How Great Thou Art” which sent the socially distanced audience to their feet.

The “Before He Cheats” singer proved she can sing any genre with an incredible performance last week at the Latin American Music Awards.

The country singer joined David Bisbal to perform their bilingual duet, “Tears of Gold.”

Fans loved seeing Carrie sing in Spanish and make her debut on the Latin AMAs stage and took to social media to share their excitement.

Carrie and David shocked fans when they dropped their collaboration in December 2020.

The Spanish singer said in a statement, at the time, “I am very proud of our first collaboration. The video was shot in Los Angeles and it was very special because I love Carrie and truly admire her courage. She has shown a profound admiration for the Spanish language with her wonderful vocals on the track and I am honored to collaborate with Carrie on her first bilingual Spanish song.”



Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!