Carrie Underwood Celebrates 11 Years Of Marriage With Mike Fisher: ‘Here’s To Many, Many More’

Carrie Underwood is celebrating another year of marriage with Mike Fisher!

On Saturday, the “Southbound” songstress and her former hockey pro husband marked the 11th anniversary of their wedding day. They commemorated the special occasion by writing loving tributes to each other, which they posted on Instagram.

“Happy anniversary, babe!” Carrie wrote alongside a smiling selfie of the two sitting down for dinner. “11 years sure have flown by…here’s to many, many more! Love you!”

For his post, Mike shared a throwback photo of him and Carrie grinning on their wedding day. The “American Idol” winner wore a tiara and a strapless bridal gown, her blonde hair pinned back in a romantic updo, while her groom donned a black suit and tie.

“Happy anniversary @carrieunderwood hard to believe this was 11 years ago today! Here’s to many more with the best partner I could imagine!! #happyanniversary,” Mike captioned the shot.

Carrie and Mike tied the knot at the Ritz-Carlton Lodge in Greensboro, Ga., July 10, 2010, less than seven months after the athlete popped the question.

The two first met in 2008 when Carrie’s bass player, a friend of Mike’s, invited him to their Toronto show to meet the country singer. Unsure if the set-up would go well, Carrie tried to make things more low-key by having him join the meet-and-greet line.

“To hear him tell the story, he’s like, ‘I’m surrounded by these little girls and it’s just me at the end of the line,’ and there was another hockey player that was there,” she recalled on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” last December. “It was awkward, but it makes for a good story now!”

In the 11 years since they became husband and wife, Carrie and Mike have welcomed two sons: Isaiah, 6, and Jacob, 2.

