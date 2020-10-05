Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker Are Hosting The 2020 CMA Awards

Reba McEntire is returning as host for the CMA Awards but this time she’ll have Darius Rucker by her side.

It will be the country singer’s fifth time hosting the 2020 Country Music Association Awards and Darius’ first. Last year, Reba shared the stage with country superstars Dolly Parton and Carrie Underwood as hosts for the awards show.

“I’m thrilled to be back hosting the CMA Awards and even more thrilled that I get to share the stage with Darius Rucker,” the 65-year-old country singer said in a press release. Adding, “We’re looking forward to a night of celebrating great Country Music and hope you’ll tune in and watch!”

Darius is also excited to be joining the award show in a new way, “I look forward to the CMA Awards every year because of the incredible performances and the opportunity to celebrate the year in Country Music. To be invited to host this year’s awards alongside Reba — are you kidding me?! — it is an absolute honor,” he said in the press release.

Adding, “Even though this year will look a little different than normal, I know that we’re all eager for a night of musical celebration, and this year’s show definitely won’t disappoint.”

DRUMROLL PLEASE! We are thrilled to announce your hosts, together for the first time for this year's LIVE #CMAawards on Wednesday, Nov. 11th… none other than Country Music superstars @Reba McEntire and @DariusRucker!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/AzcvBcUMLF — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) October 5, 2020

The CMA nominations were announced in September with Miranda Lambert is leading the pack this year with seven nods. She has also officially broken the record for most nominations by a female artist in history, racking up a whopping 55 nods since 2005. The record was previously held by CMA host Reba McEntire.

Other top nominees include Luke Combs, who scored six nods, and Maren Morris, who snagged five.

“I’m feeling great — just kind of shocked a little bit,” Luke told Access Hollywood following the nominations. “We came in with high hopes, but I think we overshot those a little bit, in the best way possible so I’m stoked. I’m really stoked.”

Despite a busy schedule, Luke also confessed that he has plans to sneak in a little celebration for the nominations. “I got a full day of media and press for my deluxe album coming up after this, so I’ll be running on fumes by the end of the day,” he said. “But I’m going to try to sneak some whiskey in there somewhere!”

Country Music Association CEO Sarah Trahern said in a press release at the time, “This year’s nominees represent the passion, creativity and hope our world could use more of these days. From record-shattering milestones to reaching across genre lines, these finalists are outstanding examples of the craft and camaraderie Country Music holds deeply.”

The CMA Awards are set to air Wednesday, November 11 on ABC.