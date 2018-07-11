Carrie Underwood Celebrates 8 Years Of Marriage To Mike Fisher: 'I Love You Today More Than Yesterday'

The couple looks adorably in love in the photos with Mike leaning in to give Carrie a smooch in one.

Mike, who plays for the Nashville Predators now, met Carrie at a backstage meet-n-greet after her bassist Mark Childers convinced her to meet his NHL pal. At the time he was playing for the Ottawa Senators. After several years of long distance, the duo wed on July 10, 2010, in Georgia. They welcomed their son Isaiah in 2015.

Congrats to the happy couple on their big milestone!