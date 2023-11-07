Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Break Up: ‘We Part Ways Remaining Friends’

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are calling it quits.

The duo issued a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday revealing that they are breaking up after roughly a year of dating.

“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together,” the statement reads.

The duo were first linked last December and made things official in January 2023. Damson shared a sultry snap on his Instagram stories back in January where he wrapped his arms around Lori.

They later made their red carpet debut as a couple in February, stepping out together for the “Snowfall” premiere, where they looked totally loved up posting for photos together.