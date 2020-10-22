Carrie Underwood Continues Winning Streak At 2020 CMT Awards

Carrie Underwood has just broken her own record of winning the most honors at the CMT Awards.

The 37-year-old singer nabbed Female Video of the Year and Video of the Year for her hit song, “Drinking Alone.”

“Um, oh, my gosh. Thank you so much. Thank you CMT,” Carrie gushed in her speech. “Thank you fans so much for voting. It means so much to me and just lets me know that you’re still doing what you do, which is giving the love.”

Major congrats to @carrieunderwood on winning Female Video of the Year #CMTawards 👏 pic.twitter.com/XEW3MpUHyE — CMT (@CMT) October 22, 2020

Adding, “Thank you fans. Just thank you, I don’t deserve you.”

This brings the 37-year-old to a record-breaking total of 22 CMT Awards, more than any other artist. For the past five years, Carrie has won Female Video of the Year.

But the country superstar seems to have forgotten to include her family in her CMT Award speech, just like in September, when she tied with Thomas Rhett for the ACM’s Entertainer of the Year.

In a heartfelt apology while chatting with reporters following the ACM’s, she explained, “First I want to say, I’m a dummy for not mentioning my husband or children in my acceptance speech. You would think after this many years and seeing other people give speeches and giving some of my own, I would think of people that are important to me. I’m sorry, but I do love my children and my husband.”

Her children clearly love her back and 5-year-old Isiah seems to be following in his mama’s footsteps!

Her eldest son made his music debut, singing “Little Drummer Boy” on Carrie’s Christmas album, “My Gift.” The powerhouse singer, who is also mama to her 1-year-old son, Jacob, said he did a great job.

The country singer will perform her Christmas album for an upcoming HBO Max holiday special.