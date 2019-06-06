Keith Urban Gives A Sweet Shout-Out To Nicole Kidman At The CMT Awards

Nicole Kidman was a no show at the 2019 CMT Music Awards, but Keith Urban made sure everyone knew he was thinking of her (swoon).

After the 51-year-old country star won the Collaborative Video of the Year award with Julia Michaels for their song “Coming Home,” Keith gave his wife a special shout-out.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 05: Julia Michaels and Keith Urban accept an award at the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)

“My wife, Nicole Mary, who’s at home tonight,” “The Fighter” singer said on stage. “I wish you were here, baby girl.”

Last week, the couple walked the blue carpet together in New York City for the Season 2 premiere of Nicole’s HBO series “Big Little Lies.”

While Keith only had eyes for her, the “Aquaman” actress couldn’t help but gush to Access about the newest cast member on the show – Meryl Streep!

“She just is such a good woman,” she said. “I didn’t really have to do anything except say, ‘Would you be willing to do it?’ and she said ‘Yeah!’ It was that simple.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 29: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the “Big Little Lies” Season 2 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 29, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/FilmMagic)

Nicole plays a woman named Celeste on the hit HBO series, a wealthy California lawyer who is a mother of twin boys and a domestic abuse victim.

READ: Meryl Streep Shushes Nicole Kidman When She Accidentally Dropped Hints On ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2

After Celeste’s abusive husband Perry “accidentally falls to his death, Perry’s mother (played by Meryl Streep) comes to town to get justice for her son.

The “Big Little Lies” Season 2 premiere debuts on Sunday, June 9 on HBO.

