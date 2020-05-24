Carrie Underwood Flashes Chiseled Abs In Jaw-Dropping Bikini Selfie: ‘Is It Summer Yet?’

Carrie Underwood clearly hasn’t let quarantine disrupt her fitness routine!

The country music superstar left fans stunned with a jaw-dropping bikini selfie over Memorial Day weekend, putting her chiseled abs on full display in a floral-print top and bright coral bottoms from her CALIA athleisure line.

“Is it summer yet?” Carrie teased in her Instagram caption, adding the hashtag #PoolReady.

Is it summer yet? ☀️ #PoolReady #ChooseYou

The “Church Bells” singer also proved she was taking her time in the sun seriously, topping her ensemble with a classic wide-brimmed floppy hat while, of course, flashing her signature megawatt grin.

Hey, if we were in that kind of shape we’d be smiling too!

Followers and famous pals flocked to the comment section with one wow after another. Many also chimed in with witty commentary on Carrie’s toned physique, including one user who dropped the mic with a perfect reaction that also referenced one of the mom of two’s biggest hits.

“JESUS TAKE THE ABS!!!!!!!!!!” they wrote, alongside a string of fire and 100-points emojis.

Carrie and husband Mike Fisher have both been staying active while isolating at home with their two sons amid the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, the retired hockey star even found an impromptu way to incorporate 5-year-old Isaiah and 15-month-old Jacob into a family-friendly workout last month, lifting one boy in each hand for a makeshift bench press while Carrie snapped a photo of the cute moment.

Mornings at the Fisher house. ✈️ ✈️

“Mornings at the Fisher house,” she wrote on Instagram.

