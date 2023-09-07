Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs & More Top 2023 CMA Awards Nominations: See The Full List!

The 2023 CMA Awards are almost here!

Country music’s biggest stars and breakout artists will once again be celebrated at this year’s show and Access Hollywood has learned which faves are up for honors.

Lainey Wilson tops the list at nine nods, while Jelly Roll boasts five nominations and Luke Combs and HARDY each nabbed four. Singers including Ashley McBryde and Chris Stapleton are among those with three nominations, and A-listers from Carrie Underwood to Miranda Lambert have all made the cut as well.

Hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, the 57th Annual CMA Awards will broadcast live from Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 8 PM ET on ABC.

Check out the full list of nominees below!

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

  • Luke Combs
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

  • “Fast Car” – Luke Combs
    Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
    Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews
  • “Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson
    Producer: Jay Joyce
    Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
  • “Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll
    Producer: Austin Nivarel
    Mix Engineer: Jeff Braun
  • “Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis
    Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
    Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
  • “wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
    Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells
    Mix Engineer: Joey Moi

ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

  • Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde
    Producers: John Osborne, John Peets
    Mix Engineers: Gena Johnson, John Osborne
  • Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson
    Producer: Jay Joyce
    Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
  • Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs
    Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
    Mix Engineers: Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews
  • One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen
    Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery
    Mix Engineers: Josh Ditty, Joey Moi, Eivind Nordland
  • Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini
    Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym
    Mix Engineers: Dan Grech-Marguerat, Alysa Vanderheym

SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriter(s)

  • “Fast Car”
    Songwriter: Tracy Chapman
  • “Heart Like A Truck”
    Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson
  • “Next Thing You Know”
    Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne
  • “Tennessee Orange”
    Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams
  • “wait in the truck”
    Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Carly Pearce
  • Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

  • Luke Combs
  • Jelly Roll
  • Cody Johnson
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

  • Lady A
  • Little Big Town
  • Midland
  • Old Dominion
  • Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Maddie & Tae
  • The War And Treaty

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)

  • “Save Me” Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)

Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens

  • “She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina

Producer: Zach Crowell

  • “Thank God” Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)

Producer: Dann Huff

  • “wait in the truck” HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells

  • “We Don’t Fight Anymore” Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton)

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

  • Jenee Fleenor
  • Paul Franklin
  • Rob McNelley
  • Derek Wells
  • Charlie Worsham

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

  • “Light On In The Kitchen” Ashley McBryde

Director: Reid Long

  • “Memory Lane” Old Dominion

Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher

  • “Need A Favor” Jelly Roll

Director: Patrick Tohill

  • “Next Thing You Know” Jordan Davis

Director: Running Bear

  • “wait in the truck” HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Director: Justin Clough

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Zach Bryan
  • Jelly Roll
  • Parker McCollum
  • Megan Moroney
  • Hailey Whitters

