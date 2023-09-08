Carrie Underwood Gushes About Her ‘Energizing’ Sunday Night Football Number

Carrie Underwood is opening Sunday Night Football on NBC for the 11th year in a row!

Access Hollywood was exclusively on set with her as she filmed the show opener at Resorts World Las Vegas, which is also home to the country superstar’s ongoing residency, “REFLECTION.” Carrie told us how she’s raising the bar with this year’s “energizing” Sunday Night Football number.

She also shared that her sons, 8-year-old Isaiah and 4-year-old Jacob, take after their dad Mike Fisher in athletic talent.

“I feel like they both have athletic ability,” she shared. “I’m not sure if that’s what they will choose to do, because they both actually have very pleasant singing voices, so we’ll just kind of have to wait and see what they choose. They can do both.”

The first Sunday Night Football of the season airs Sept. 10 at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on NBC and Peacock, with the Dallas Cowboys taking on the New York Giants.