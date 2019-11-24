Carrie Underwood Thanks Her Hubby And Sons For Coming On The Road With Her This Year During AMAs Speech

Carrie Underwood gave a huge shout out to her husband, Mike Fisher, and her sons, Isaiah, 4, and Jacob, 10 months, during her 2019 American Music Awards acceptance speech on Sunday. The “Love Wins” singer took home two wins, Favorite Female Artist Country and Favorite Album Country, and she used her time on stage to reflect on the hard year she had taking her family out on the road during her tour.

“Thank you, god, for the talents and gifts you give people. And not just the people up here on this stage tonight. For every single person, we all have gifts. Thank you for them,” the 36-year-old singer shared. “Thank you Mike, Isaiah, Jacob, my boys. Going out on the road was hard, but it’s amazing. You are my whole world, I love you so much. Mommy loves you.”

Carrie went on to thank her team, as well.

“Thank you Ann for — oh, she’s going to cry. Thank you. I’m going to cry now. It’s been such a wonderful year. [ Cheers and applause ] To my UMG family, thank you so much for just letting us do what we do and be creative. Thank you, fans, thank you, AMAs. God bless you guys.”

Carrie and her hubby have been married since 2010 and both have had busy and booming careers, with Mike playing for the Nashville Predators hockey team and Carrie enjoying a very successful music careers. The duo just celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary, as well.

Congrats to this mama on her AMAs win!

