Carson Daly Jokingly Cries Over Taping ‘The Voice’ Without Blake Shelton In Behind-The-Scenes Selfie

Absence makes the heart grow fonder! Carson Daly is missing his “The Voice” buddy Blake Shelton.

The NBC personality shared a funny behind-the-scenes Instagram selfie from the hit singing competition on Monday, as Carson got camera-ready without the country superstar by his side. Carson delivered an expert cry face for the snap and told fans that he wasn’t used to prepping for set solo.

“My first day ever shooting @nbcthevoice without @blakeshelton. We had a ritual of getting hair & makeup together for 23 seasons. I think I’m handling it well. Everything’s fine,” he teased in his caption.

Blake left “The Voice” earlier this year as the only coach to have appeared on every season, racking up nine wins during his tenure. He and host Carson were both on hand to launch the show in 2011 alongside Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green.

Now, the show is gearing up for Season 24 with new coach Reba McEntire and returnees Niall Horan, John Legend and Gwen Stefani, who met husband Blake during their first “Voice” season together in 2015.

In fact, the couple’s friendship with Carson became so strong over the years that he even officiated their Oklahoma wedding!

Carson has been forthcoming about his emotions surrounding Blake’s departure from the series. The singer announced back in December that he was leaving to focus more on family and other projects and Carson shared on Instagram upon his final day to offer well wishes and share how “The Voice” simply won’t be the same without Blake.

“Today’s just gonna be weird! No other way to put it. For over 12 years I’ve watched the cowboy do his thing on @nbcthevoice & we have laughed & had fun, literally the entire time. Thank you buddy! Enjoy your big red chair retirement, you’ve earned it! Now let’s go make a drink! (Bring some ice over from your room, they never gave me any😂),” he wrote at the time, captioning a series of photos honoring his and Blake’s bond.

— Erin Biglow