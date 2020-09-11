Cassie Randolph Files Restraining Order Against ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood (Reports)

Cassie Randolph has reportedly filed a restraining order against “Bachelor” Colton Underwood, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

It’s not yet clear why she has filed or if a judge has signed off on the order.

Colton, a former football player, gave his final rose to Cassie on season 23 of the hit dating series in 2018, but never got down on one knee. The couple called it quits in May of this year, announcing the breakup on social media. Colton took to Instagram to share the news, writing, “Sometimes people are just meant to be friends – and that’s okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together – so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.”

Meanwhile, Cassie shared a carousel of photos with Colton on her Instagram, writing, “Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each other’s lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each other’s back. Always.”

Cassie and Colton have both stayed silent about the reason for their breakup, but in July, Cassie slammed Colton and accused him of trying to “monetize” their split.

— by Katcy Stephan