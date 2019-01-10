‘Catfish’s’ Nev Schulman Welcomes A Baby Boy With Wife Laura Perlongo

Nev Schulman holding his baby

This “Catfish” expert has a new baby!

Nev Schulman, creator of MTV’s “Catfish,” and his wife Laura Perlongo welcomed a baby boy, Beau Bobby Bruce Schulman, to the world on Wednesday, Jan. 9.

The reality star took to Instagram to share a sweet video of him holding his newborn.

“Beau Bobby Bruce has arrived!,” he wrote. “A little perfect ray of son-shine. 7lbs 15oz. Beau and Laura are all giggles and snuggles and we couldn’t be happier.”

A few days before the actual birth, Nev teased a new episode of “Catfish” on Instagram in what looked like an announcement that his wife was having the baby right then and there!

Yeah baby!

“Oh it’s coming…a new episode of ‘Catfish,'” he joked in the silly video.

The 34-year-old star and Laura are already parents to 2-year-old Cleo James, who arrived in October of 2016.

The family formally announced that they were expecting another member in a “punny” Instagram post in August.

Congrats to this new family of four!

