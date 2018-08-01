Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Carys Had No Idea How Famous Her Dad Really Was

"When I was younger I didn’t like the idea of having his name attached, this kind of 'Douglas Dynasty' stuff," Carys explained of her Hollywood lineage. "I think what bothers me the most is that people think I don’t work hard for it, that I don't need to work hard for it. That anything I do gets handed to me. When, honestly, I feel like it’s the opposite. I feel I need to constantly prove myself to people -- that I am not just my parents’ daughter."

Carys also dished that she thought her dad had entirely different career at first.

"I thought my dad was a pancake maker. I didn't know he was an actor. Honestly," she revealed.