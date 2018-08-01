Catherine Zeta-Jones & Daughter Carys Had No Idea How Famous Her Dad Really Was

Credit: Getty Images
Catherine Zeta-Jones and her 15-year-old daughter, Carys, could nearly be twins on the cover of Town & Country magazine.
Carys, who is one of Catherine's two kids with husband Michael Douglas, looked absolutely gorgeous and clearly has inherited her mom's features with dark hair, light skin and deep brown eyes. And despite her nearly identical looks to her A-list mom and her super famous dad Michael, Carys told the magazine she's most interested in carving out a career of her own.
"When I was younger I didn’t like the idea of having his name attached, this kind of 'Douglas Dynasty' stuff," Carys explained of her Hollywood lineage. "I think what bothers me the most is that people think I don’t work hard for it, that I don't need to work hard for it. That anything I do gets handed to me. When, honestly, I feel like it’s the opposite. I feel I need to constantly prove myself to people -- that I am not just my parents’ daughter."
Carys also dished that she thought her dad had entirely different career at first.
"I thought my dad was a pancake maker. I didn't know he was an actor. Honestly," she revealed.
And perhaps Carys really didn't know how famous her parents were because Catherine revealed she definitely tried to teach them to not expect the privileges that they had. ""What I instilled in my kids, and I'm very, very proud of it, is manners. There's nothing worse than a privileged kid without manners. I drilled it into them like boot camp," Catherine told the magazine.
As for Carys' own Hollywood plans? The 15-year-old has her sights set on the fashion industry.
"Fashion has always been so important in my life, because my mom is like a fashion icon to me. I'm always looking through her closet."The magazine hits newsstands August 7.