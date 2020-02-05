Catherine Zeta-Jones Mourns Father-In-Law Kirk Douglas: ‘I Miss You Already’

Catherine Zeta-Jones is paying tribute to her beloved late father-in-law, Kirk Douglas.

The actress mourned her fellow Oscar winner with a moving Instagram tribute on Wednesday, shortly after husband Michael Douglas announced Kirk’s passing. The Hollywood legend was 103 years old.

Catherine shared a poignant black-and-white throwback photo of her and Kirk, in which she’s seen giving him a warm peck on the cheek.

“To my darling Kirk, I shall love you for the rest of my life. I miss you already. Sleep tight…” she captioned the shot.

Catherine and Kirk had a famously close relationship since she and Michael married in 2000. The “Chicago” star often attended events alongside both of them, where the trio shared heartwarming support and affection for one another on and off the red carpet.

When confirming Kirk’s death, Michael honored his legendary dad with an emotional social media message of his own that acknowledged the icon’s acclaimed onscreen work, dedicated family life and charitable efforts.

“To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to,” he wrote. “But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad – I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

Other celebrity tributes continued pouring in amid the sad news, with stars including William Shatner, Rob Reiner, Sylvester Stallone, George Takei and more remembering Kirk’s life and legacy.

Condolences to the family of Kirk Douglas. What an incredible icon he was in this industry! 😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 5, 2020

KIrk Douglas will always be an icon in the pantheon of Hollywood. He put himself on the line to break the blacklist. My love goes out to my friend Michael and the whole family. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 5, 2020

Legendary actor Kirk Douglas has passed on today at the age of 103. An Academy Award winning actor and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Douglas was a champion for many just causes and lived a long and storied life. He was adored and beloved, and he shall be missed. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 5, 2020

Kirk received an honorary Oscar in 1996 to commemorate 50 years in entertainment. He accrued nearly 100 acting credits throughout his storied career and shot to superstardom in classics like “Spartacus” and “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.”

In addition to sons Michael, Joel and Peter, Kirk is survived by wife Anne Buydens, 100, whom he wed in 1954 after they met on the set of “Lust For Life.”

— Erin Biglow