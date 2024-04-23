Naya Rivera & Ryan Dorsey’s Son Josey, 8, Makes Stage Debut Nearly 4 Years After ‘Glee’ Star’s Tragic Death

Naya Rivera’s legacy is living on through her little boy.

The late “Glee” star’s son, Josey Dorsey, made his stage debut in a Dr. Seuss musical this week, Access Hollywood has learned. Josey’s father, actor Ryan Dorsey, gave fans a peek at the performance on his Instagram story, sharing a photo of Josey in costume at West Virginia’s Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences.

According to a cast spotlight profile posted on one of Naya’s fan pages, the 8-year-old recently relocated from Los Angeles to his dad’s home state. The bio noted that Josey hails from “a family of actors” and his “passion for film and TV was apparent at a young age.”

“What a weekend!” Ryan captioned the pic, later adding a GIF that read “so proud of you” over a father-son snap.

Josey was only 4 when his famous mom sadly died at age 33 in a July 2020 boating accident on Lake Piru in Southern California. Police later said in a press conference that they believed the actress had used all her strength to get Josey to safety before she drowned.

She and Ryan tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed Josey the following year. Naya filed for divorce in 2016 but the pair remained committed co-parents after their split.

The singer became a fan favorite among “Glee” viewers for her role as Santana, and Ryan, known for his work on “Justified,” “Yellowstone,” “Big Sky” and more, previously told E! News last year how he was preparing to help Josey face classmates’ questions about his parents.

“A lot of the kids find out what his dad does for work. They’ll also find out about his mom, which is always something that’s tough to navigate,” the actor explained at the time.

Adding, “It’s always a reminder of the obvious. Something that’s never going to change is what happened and him having to deal with it daily. As he crosses these milestones as a kid growing up, kids talk about their moms at school and dealing with his situation is very unique.”