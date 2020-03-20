Celebrate Mariah Carey’s Anniversary With The Mimi Madness Bracket Challenge

It’s March, which means it’s time to celebrate Mariah Carey’s anniversary! To honor the music legend, we pulled together her #1s and fan-favorite songs to create the Ultimate Mimi Madness Bracket Challenge. You can download the bracket below to print and fill in. You can then head to our Twitter and Instagram Stories each day starting Saturday, March 21 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT to vote in our interactive bracket challenge. The next round of voting will be updated each day until the winning song is announced on Mariah’s anniversary, March 27. While there’s no “winner” per se, this is a fun way to share the MC songs that touch us most and connect with fellow lambs around the globe during this confusing time. Be sure to use #MimiMadness if you post your completed bracket on your social media accounts.



Download the bracket here: MimiMadnessBracket