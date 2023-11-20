Adam Sandler Reflects On ‘Great’ Experience Working on ‘Leo’ With His Wife & Kids (Exclusive)

Adam Sandler is opening up about what it’s like working with his family on his latest animated film, “Leo.”

The comedian’s new project features his wife, Jackie Sandler, and their daughters, Sunny and Sadie Sandler.

“They still stare at me like ‘what’s he mad at?'” he joked to Access Hollywood about having them at work with him.

The 57-year-old revealed that the family friendly comedy has been in the works for a few years, as he gushed about his 17-year-old and 15-year-old.

“We’ve been doing this movie for about 3 or 4 years and [it’s] just great being around those kids and seeing them happy,’ he said.

He also reacted to being called the “Mariah Carey of Hanukkah,” for his “SNL” hit song, “The Chanukah Song.”

“Mariah Carey is for all of us,” he said. “But, man, I’m happy to be a part of Hanukkah that was a good time of life to be associated with the song and the holidays. Very proud of that.”

He also joked that he sings the song to himself alone in his basement.

“If it comes on the radio and I hear it, I get excited,” he said before sharing that his kids are proud of it too.

“Leo” is now streaming on Netflix.