Celine Dion Cancels Rest Of North American Tour Due To ‘Severe And Persistent Muscle Spasms’

Celine Dion is taking time to rest and recover.

The music superstar has canceled the remaining shows on the North American leg of her “Courage” world tour amid continued health issues. Celine announced the decision in a post on her website over the weekend, revealing that she’s been treated for “severe and persistent muscle spasms” that impact her ability to perform.

The singer explained that she hasn’t recuperated as quickly as she’d hoped and told fans in a message that despite the difficult choice to step away from the stage, she believes it was the right call.

“I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing. There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road,” she wrote.

The 53-year-old went on to share gratitude for the well wishes she’s received and pledged to return as strong as ever.

“I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage again. Meanwhile, I’ve been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone’s been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me,” she concluded.

Celine’s latest news comes one day after she paid tribute to late husband, René Angélil, on the sixth anniversary of his death

“I would be lying if I said I’m fine, I think of you at least a hundred times, cause in the echo of my voice I hear your words just like you’re there… I miss you – Céline xx,” she wrote on Instagram, captioning a black-and-white photo of her beloved.

René passed away on Jan. 16, 2016 at the age of 73 after battling throat cancer. He and Celine married in 1994 and share 20-year-old son Rene-Charles and 11-year-old twin sons Eddy and Nelson.

