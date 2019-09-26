Celine Dion Postpones Four Concerts Due To Throat Virus As ‘Imperfections’ Music Video Drops

Celine Dion needs to give that incredible voice a break on strict doctor’s orders.

The legendary singer is rescheduling four of her upcoming September concert dates due to a throat virus, according to a press release from the concert promoter. The September 26, 27, 30 and Oct. 1st shows will be moved to dates in November. Celine’s Courage World Tour first debuted on Sept. 18 in Quebec City.

⚠️ IMPORTANT – CÉLINE DION ⚠️ LES SPECTACLES DU 26, 27, 30 SEPTEMBRE ET 1ER OCTOBRE REPORTÉS EN NOVEMBRE 2019 SHOW DATES SEPTEMBER 26, 27, 30 AND OCTOBER 1 RESCHEDULED FOR NOVEMBER pic.twitter.com/Vv6ZyqARaZ — evenko (@evenko) September 25, 2019

The 51-year-old is shedding off the makeup and getting real in the just-released music video for her new single, “Imperfections.”



In the black-and-white video, the Canadian singer goes behind the scenes of a photoshoot in some incredible high fashion pieces.

“Imperfections” is the first single from her highly anticipated album “Courage” which comes out on Nov. 15th. It’s the first English album since “Love Me Back to Life” in 2013.

Celine will now kick off her North American tour starting Oct. 4th following the postponements and it’ll run until April 2020.

