Céline Dion Tears Up Onstage While Honoring Late Mother Hours After Her Death: ‘I’m A Little Shaky’

Céline Dion’s heart will go on. Just hours after the death of her mother, Thérèse Tanguay Dion, the music superstar took the stage for an emotional performance dedicated to her memory.

“I’m a little shaky today,” the singer told the crowd at Miami’s American Airlines arena on Friday night, according to audience footage obtained by TMZ. “My legs are a little wobbly.”

Céline went on to tell concertgoers that her mom had passed away early that morning. Though still processing her initial grief, Céline assured fans she was staying strong.

“I’m doing OK,” she said with a smile, as attendees cheered her on.

“You know, I’ve always been an open book about my whole life,” she continued, before asking to reflect on her recent loss.

“My mom was 92. She was ill for quite a while. And we knew she wouldn’t be with us long,” Céline said. “Two days ago, we got a call from the nurses who were taking care of her so well, saying that her time was coming soon. Very soon. So last night, I joined my brothers and sisters in Montreal and I spent the evening at her bedside.”

The 51-year-old went on to recall how her family got through the difficult experience through mutual love and support.

“We told stories. We sang songs. We hugged each other. And we said our goodbyes,” Céline said, adding that she and her siblings are “pretty sure” Thérèse “waited for us to be all together” before she passed.

Céline told fans she wanted to dedicate the show to her mother, a decision she’d announced on Instagram earlier in the day. A new video posted to her page on Saturday showed the singer performing a powerful rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” with a photo of Thérèse displayed lovingly in the background.

January has been a difficult month for Céline in the past several years. In 2016, she lost her longtime husband, René Angélil, and brother Daniel Dion within just two days of each other. Both men had battled cancer.

In addition to her work as a TV host, philanthropist and mother of 14, Thérèse was known for helping launch her famous daughter’s career. She wrote Céline’s 1981 single “Ce n’était qu’un rêve,” the then-12-year-old’s first hit.

— Erin Biglow