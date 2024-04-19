Mandisa, ‘American Idol’ Star & Grammy Winning Singer, Dead At 47

Mandisa, a Grammy-winning singer who rose to fame on Season 5 of “American Idol,” has died. She was 47.

The sad news was confirmed in a statement on her official social media pages, noting that the gospel artist was found deceased in her home on April 18. Further details including a cause of death have yet to be made public as of Friday.

“We ask for your prayers for her family and close knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time. Mandisa was a voice of encouragement and truth to people facing life’s challenges all around the world,” the post read in part.

Fellow “Idol” alums including Colton Dixon, David Archuleta and other celebrities were among those who shared their sorrow and condolences in the comment section.

“My heart is breaking she was truly an angel on this earth. We will miss you Mandisa your music got so many of us through hard times. Always a gem of a human being,” David wrote.

Candace Cameron Bure and Yvette Nicole Brown also chimed in, with the “Community” actress sharing that her “heart is broken into tiny pieces.”

Mandisa competed on “Idol” in 2006 alongside Chris Daughtry, Kellie Pickler, runner-up Katharine McPhee and winner Taylor Hicks. She made it to the Top 10 and went on to release multiple albums including the acclaimed “Overcomer” in 2014, which earned her a Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Album.

She described her experience with mental health challenges in a 2002 memoir, “Out of the Dark: My Journey Through the Shadows to Find God’s Joy.” Her website also notes how a renewed connection with her faith and passion for music helped lift her out of the deep depression she felt after losing a close friend to cancer.

“My hope is that people will be on this journey with me. When I began, I was in a really dark place, but where I am today is so much better and so much lighter,” the bio reads in part.