Chad Daybell Taken Into Custody As Search For Lori Vallow’s Kids Continues

Chad Daybell, the man who married Idaho mom Lori Daybell, and is the leader of a “prepper” group in Rexburg, Idaho, has been taken into police custody for questioning. Investigators returned on Tuesday to Daybell’s home in eastern Idaho to search the home and surrounding spaces. This is the second raid they have done on Daybell’s home. Authorities previously removed items in a June 3 raid.

The Rexburg Police Department announced Tuesday morning that officers were searching Chad Daybell’s eastern Idaho home, along with investigators from the FBI and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. The search warrant was sealed and Rexburg Assistant Police Chief Gary Hagan said in a statement that he couldn’t reveal details, other than to say the search was linked to the disappearance of the children.

RELATED: Chad Daybell Called Her Daughter A ‘Dark Spirit’ In Alleged Email

Fox 10 in Phoenix is reporting, citing unnamed sources, that human remains were found on Daybell’s property during the search, but police have not confirmed that information.

Daybell was taken into police custody while driving in town near his home, but police have not yet released any charges against him.

The search for Lori Vallow’s missing children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee, 17, began late last year after the children had not been seen since September.

RELATED: Dateline’s Keith Morrison Says The Vallow/Daybell Case Is One Of The Weirdest

Aside from Lori’s missing children, Lori and Chad have been under investigation for months following a series of deaths close to the couple.

It began last summer on July 11 when Lori’s brother, Alex Cox, shot and killed her estranged husband, Charles Vallow at Lori’s Chandler, Arizona, residence. Charles had come over to the home in order to pick up their son, JJ. Lori’s brother claimed that the shooting was in self-defense and no charges were brought against him.

Shortly after Charles’ death, Lori, a former fitness instructor, left her Arizona residence and moved to Idaho, after being in touch with Daybell via a podcast and group meetings.

Her children, JJ and Tylee went missing shortly after the move in September. September 23, 2019, was the last time that JJ was seen attending his school in Idaho.

Chad Daybell was married to Tammy Daybell for 28 years. On October 19, 2019, she was found dead in her home at age 49, according to the Rexburg Police Department. After Chad refused to order an autopsy, the coroner listed her death as “natural.” She was buried in Utah.

Several weeks after Tammy’s death, Chad and Lori married. Shortly after their marriage in November, local police conducted a welfare check on Lori’s children and could not place eyes on them.

RELATED: What Will Happen To Lori Vallow?

On December 12, 2019, Alex Cox, Lori’s brother was found unresponsive in his home. His cause of death remains unknown.

On December 20, 2019, Rexburg Police Department officially announce an investigation into the disappearance of Tylee and J.J.. Authorities also launched an investigation into the death of Tammy Daybell.

As of December 2019, Chad and Lori could not be located. The couple had taken off to Kauai, where they were eventually located by local authorities. Lori was arrested on February 20, 2020, in Kauai on multiple charges, including two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children. According to The Associated Press, Vallow has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chad being taken into custody and Lori’s arrest come after months of investigation. The story is still developing. Access Hollywood has reached out to Daybell’s attorney for comment.