Chad Ochocino and ‘Selling Tampa’ Star Sharelle Rosado Welcome Baby Girl

Former NFL player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and his fiancée Sharelle Rosado welcomed a baby girl.

The proud dad shared the happy news on Instagram with a photo of himself cutting the newborn’s umbilical cord.

He captioned the sweet pic, writing, “Just delivered Serenity ‘Hurricane’ Paula Johnson 👣. (i still have 2 lash slots available for January).”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chad Johnson (@ochocinco)

The 43-year-old also shared a few videos from the hospital shortly following the birth of baby Serenity crying and cooing.

This is the “Selling Tampa” star’s fourth child and Chad’s eighth but the couple’s first child together.

Sharelle’s pregnancy journey was documented on the Netflix “Selling Sunset” spin-off, including the moment that she told Chad that she was pregnant.

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!

Copyright © 2022 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

Nick Cannon’s 5-Month-Old Son Zen Dies Of Brain Cancer

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.