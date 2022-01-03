Chad Ochocino and ‘Selling Tampa’ Star Sharelle Rosado Welcome Baby Girl

Former NFL player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and his fiancée Sharelle Rosado welcomed a baby girl.

The proud dad shared the happy news on Instagram with a photo of himself cutting the newborn’s umbilical cord.

He captioned the sweet pic, writing, “Just delivered Serenity ‘Hurricane’ Paula Johnson 👣. (i still have 2 lash slots available for January).”

The 43-year-old also shared a few videos from the hospital shortly following the birth of baby Serenity crying and cooing.

This is the “Selling Tampa” star’s fourth child and Chad’s eighth but the couple’s first child together.

Sharelle’s pregnancy journey was documented on the Netflix “Selling Sunset” spin-off, including the moment that she told Chad that she was pregnant.

