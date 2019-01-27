Chadwick Boseman brought the spirit of Wakanda and “Black Panther” to the 2019 SAG Awards stage on Sunday night as he and the rest of the “Black Panther” cast accepted their award for Best Cast In A Motion Picture.

Chadwick took the moment to explain what it really meant to have a majority black cast ensemble and said that they went to work every day knowing that they had something they needed to share with the world.

“To be young, gifted, and black, we all know what it’s like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured, yet you are young, gifted, and black. We know what it’s like to be told, to say there’s not a screen for you to be featured on, a stage for you to be featured on. We know what it’s lake to be the tail and not the head. We know what it’s like to be beneath and not above,” he began.

“And that is what we went to work with every day. Because we knew not that we would be around during awards season or that it would make a billion dollars. But we knew we had something special that we wanted to give the world, that we could be full human beings in the roles that we were playing. That we could create a world that exemplified a world that we wanted to see. We knew that we had something that we wanted to give.”

Chadwick explained that they often got asked the same questions throughout the press tours for their film: Did they know the film was going to be as successful as it was? And did they know if it would make it to award season.

Chadwick’s incredible response to the questions in his award show acceptance speech was absolutely everything!

PHOTOS: SAG Awards 2019: The Best Of The Red Carpet