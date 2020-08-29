Chadwick Boseman Cries As He Talks About Exchanging Letters With Kids Who Had Terminal Cancer (VIDEO)

Chadwick Boseman passed away at 43 after a secret 4-year battle with colon cancer, and while his presence on-screen was what made him a superstar, it was his work off-screen that many of his co-workers and fans around the world are recognizing.

In an emotional clip from an interview with his “Black Panther” co-stars Chadwick, who played King T’Challa, broke down in tears as he explains how he’s been writing letters to children with terminal cancer. The tears that flow from Chadwick are being seen in a new light, as he was secretly battling cancer himself at the time, and fans around the world continued to recognize how he was truly an everyday superhero, who put others needs above his own.

This 2018 clip of Chadwick Boseman getting emotional about the impact Black Panther had on two little kids with terminal cancer is especially heartbreaking, knowing now that he was fighting the same fight. RIP. pic.twitter.com/5giV543c8L — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) August 29, 2020

“There are two little kids, Ian and Taylor, who recently passed from cancer. Throughout our filming I was communicating with them, knowing that they are terminal. What their parents said to me was that they are trying to holding on till this movie comes. To a certain degree you hear them say that and you’re like, ‘wow, I gotta get up and go to the gym. I gotta get up and go to work. I gotta learn these lines. I gotta work on this accent.’

Seeing how devoted all of my castmates are and knowing that that will be something meaningful to them,” Chadwick began.

“To a certain degree it’s a humbling experience because you’re like this can’t mean that much to them. But seeing how the world has taken this on. Seeing how the movement has taken on a life of it’s own,” Chadwick shared.

“I realized that they anticipated something great. I think back now to a kid and you know just waiting for Christmas to come for my birthday to come. Waiting for a toy that I was going to get a chance to experience or a video game. I did live life waiting for those moments. It put me back in the mind of being a kid, just to experience those two little boys’ anticipation of that movie.”

“When I found out that they…. (voice breaks, tears) It means a lot,” Chadwick closed. His co-stars, Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira put a loving hand on his knee to show their support in the moment.

Chadwick’s dedication to giving his time and his energy to kids who were battling cancer and terminal illnesses, all while he was fighting a secret battle of his own, has been moving beyond words. His co-star Tom Holland also shared a visit Chadwick made to a hospital, and wrote the following caption.

“Chadwick, you were even more of a hero off screen than on. A role model not only to me on set, but to millions of others around the world. You brought joy and happiness to so many and I’m proud to have been able to call you a friend. RIP Chadwick.”

St. Jude also shared a touching post about the work that Chadwick did with the organization, noting a special visit to their campus where he shared his courage with kids.

“Ee are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our friend Chadwick Boseman. Two years ago, Chadwick visited the St. Jude campus and brought with him not only toys for our patients but also joy, courage and inspiration. He was an incredible role model for our patients and children from all around the world. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

Chadwick’s legacy will live on in the hearts of many.

