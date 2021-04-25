Chadwick Boseman Oscar Award Snub Sparks Outrage On Twitter

As the 93rd Academy Awards winded down on Sunday night, all eyes were on the final award of the night, Best Actor in a Motion Picture with the heavy favorite being late star Chadwick Boseman for his performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Typically, the final award of the evening is the Best Picture category, but the Oscars seemed to re-arrange the categories, without any explanation.

Joaquin Phoenix took the stage to announce the nominees, and in a shocking moment for everyone…Best Actor in a Motion Picture went to Anthony Hopkins for “The Father.” Anthony, 83, was not on hand to accept the award and had the Academy accept it on his behalf.

But Twitter was not having it – dozens of fans took to the social media platform to share their shock and surprise.

They build the entire show around a Chadwick Boseman ending and then Anthony Hopkins won and didn't show up — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) April 26, 2021

Chadwick Boseman may not have won a oscar this evening but he won our hearts and that’s what really matters. hope you’re doing good up there Chad.#Oscars pic.twitter.com/bwkEa9UMs8 — mårti ⎊ ceo of paul rudd 🚩 (@IR0NLANG) April 26, 2021

Chadwick truly deserved. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 26, 2021

Are you seriously telling me the #Oscars rearranged traditional award presenting order just on the prospect Chadwick would posthumously win Best Actor and have a big celebration for him, only for Hopkins to win and not even be there for a speech so it just… ends?? Lmfao. pic.twitter.com/nfjTUIWWDV — TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) April 26, 2021

Honestly not even stressed about Chadwick not winning, because I know Chadwick wouldn’t have been stressed about not winning. He would, however, want us to go back to work tomorrow aiming unconscionably high in both art and humanity. So that’s what Imma try to do. #Oscars — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) April 26, 2021

The Oscars were so sure that Chadwick Boseman was going to win that they REARRANGED THE ENTIRE CEREMONY so his category could be last, and then they gave the award to Anthony Hopkins instead…the most chaotic and unhinged thing I've ever seen. — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) April 26, 2021

Disappointing ending to what otherwise was an inspiring #Oscars – Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis and Andra Day were obvious candidates for the win. https://t.co/nhtSLFRysP — Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 26, 2021

While some fans were quick to point out that Anthony had a stellar performance, others were just downright confused. How did Chadwick not win? And why did the Oscars rearrange the categories to make Best Actor the final award of the night, despite that honor usually going to Best Picture, if it wasn’t going to be a tribute to the late “Black Panther” star!?

Chadwick, who passed away last summer after a private battle with cancer, was the favorite to win, given that he’d won the category in every major award show this year, including the Golden Globe. His wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, has been accepting the awards on his behalf.