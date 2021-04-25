Chadwick Boseman Oscar Award Snub Sparks Outrage On Twitter

As the 93rd Academy Awards winded down on Sunday night, all eyes were on the final award of the night, Best Actor in a Motion Picture with the heavy favorite being late star Chadwick Boseman for his performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Typically, the final award of the evening is the Best Picture category, but the Oscars seemed to re-arrange the categories, without any explanation.

Joaquin Phoenix took the stage to announce the nominees, and in a shocking moment for everyone…Best Actor in a Motion Picture went to Anthony Hopkins for “The Father.” Anthony, 83, was not on hand to accept the award and had the Academy accept it on his behalf.

But Twitter was not having it – dozens of fans took to the social media platform to share their shock and surprise.

While some fans were quick to point out that Anthony had a stellar performance, others were just downright confused. How did Chadwick not win? And why did the Oscars rearrange the categories to make Best Actor the final award of the night, despite that honor usually going to Best Picture, if it wasn’t going to be a tribute to the late “Black Panther” star!?

Chadwick, who passed away last summer after a private battle with cancer, was the favorite to win, given that he’d won the category in every major award show this year, including the Golden Globe. His wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, has been accepting the awards on his behalf.

