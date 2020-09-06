Chadwick Boseman’s Family, Michael B. Jordan And More Attend Late Actor’s Private Memorial

Chadwick Boseman’s wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, and family were joined by some of the “Black Panther” star’s peers like Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o for a private memorial in Malibu, California on Saturday.
In pictures obtained by The Sun, Chadwick’s service overlooked the ocean and featured gentle music from a hand drum. At the center of the gathering was a table display with the late actor’s photo and a vase of flowers.
Chadwick passed away on August 28 following a four-year secret battle with colon cancer. His death has sent shockwaves throughout the world and is now being remembered for his kind heart and strength.
Michael B. Jordan, who was spotted at the memorial, recently shared his tribute to his co-star and “big brother.”
“Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most,” he wrote. “You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time.”
I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time. One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time. Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time. I'm more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother.
Also in attendance was Winston Duke, who starred alongside Chadwick in “Black Panther.”
“I feel sick … I’m in pain and I can’t belive he’s gone,” he wrote. “Chadwick was a lightning rod for me…I knew I belonged because I could see myself in you… that’s what heroes do… they seem familiar because they make it possible for us to see our potential best selves demonstrated through them…”
How do I start to honor a man who I saw as a giant in many ways; with whom I thought I had so much more time…I am absolutely devastated by the loss of my friend and hero, Chadwick Boseman… I feel sick … I’m in pain and I can’t belive he’s gone. Chadwick was a lightning rod for me… he gave me direction… when I saw “42”, I said, I could be like THIS guy. I knew I belonged because I could see myself in you… that’s what heroes do… they seem familiar because they make it possible for us to see our potential best selves demonstrated through them… Through seeing Chad’s work, I was able to say, “I could be just like you one day“ and when I saw you in person for the first time… at my audition for Black Panther, you acknowledged me and my dream by saying, “he’s ready”! Man, your words that day made me feel like my dream was finally real! Chadwick then proceeded to show us collectively everyday on set what it was to be a leading man. Not only through his work but by how he welcomed and created a space for all of us to feel safe, open and bold … You even worked with me 1 on 1, on our scenes, so that we could get it right, well before the day of the filming ….Chadwick, Thank you! Chadwick, you are the best…you are me and I’m you and we are all one! Thanks for being someone I could look up to on and off screen … your calm confidence was inspiring and exemplary. Thanks for sharing with me… you go ahead …you did your job and did it well! You will NEVER be forgotten. Your heroism is now legend. We’ll carry the load and honor your legacy, the rest of the way! Bless King! #chadwickboseman #wakandaforever
In the wake of his death, thousands are calling to replace a confederate monument in South Carolina with a memorial statue of the actor.
A Change.Org petition titled “Replace the Confederate Monument in Downtown Anderson with a statue of Chadwick Boseman” has garnered over 19,000 signatures in just four days.
The petition reads, “With Chadwick Boseman’s early passing, it is important that we honor a true local legend my immortalizing him in stone in front of the courthouse. The Confederate Monument belongs in a museum, but has no right to be displayed there.”
The petition continues by explaining Chadwick’s impact on his hometown: “I believe the community should come together to honor someone from Anderson, South Carolina that was able to change the movie industry. He opened doors for many young black people with his leading roles in movies such as ‘Black Panther’ or ‘Marshall.’”