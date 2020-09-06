Chadwick Boseman’s Family, Michael B. Jordan And More Attend Late Actor’s Private Memorial

Chadwick Boseman’s wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, and family were joined by some of the “Black Panther” star’s peers like Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o for a private memorial in Malibu, California on Saturday.

In pictures obtained by The Sun, Chadwick’s service overlooked the ocean and featured gentle music from a hand drum. At the center of the gathering was a table display with the late actor’s photo and a vase of flowers.

Chadwick passed away on August 28 following a four-year secret battle with colon cancer. His death has sent shockwaves throughout the world and is now being remembered for his kind heart and strength.

Michael B. Jordan, who was spotted at the memorial, recently shared his tribute to his co-star and “big brother.”

“Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most,” he wrote. “You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time.”

Also in attendance was Winston Duke, who starred alongside Chadwick in “Black Panther.”

“I feel sick … I’m in pain and I can’t belive he’s gone,” he wrote. “Chadwick was a lightning rod for me…I knew I belonged because I could see myself in you… that’s what heroes do… they seem familiar because they make it possible for us to see our potential best selves demonstrated through them…”

In the wake of his death, thousands are calling to replace a confederate monument in South Carolina with a memorial statue of the actor.

A Change.Org petition titled “Replace the Confederate Monument in Downtown Anderson with a statue of Chadwick Boseman” has garnered over 19,000 signatures in just four days.

The petition reads, “With Chadwick Boseman’s early passing, it is important that we honor a true local legend my immortalizing him in stone in front of the courthouse. The Confederate Monument belongs in a museum, but has no right to be displayed there.”

The petition continues by explaining Chadwick’s impact on his hometown: “I believe the community should come together to honor someone from Anderson, South Carolina that was able to change the movie industry. He opened doors for many young black people with his leading roles in movies such as ‘Black Panther’ or ‘Marshall.’”