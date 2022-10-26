Rihanna Set To Release New Music For First Time In 6 Years For “Wakanda Forever”

Are you sitting down? Because this is not a drill. Rihanna is releasing new music for the first time since 2016!

The Grammy-winning artist co-wrote a song for the upcoming sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”. The film premieres in theaters November 11, however the song will be available Friday, October 28. Rihanna tweeted a sneak peek of the song, to tide fans over until then.

Titled “Lift Me Up”, Rihanna wrote the song alongside the film’s director and producer Ryan Coogler, as well as musical artists Tems and Ludwig Göransson. The ballad was written to honor the late Chadwick Boseman, who originated the role of Black Panther. The actor passed away in 2020.

Co-writer Tems, who is a singer, songwriter, and producer from Nigeria, said this in a press statement, “After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

Other than features on other artists’ tracks, this song will be Rihanna’s first music release since her 2016 album, “Anti”. And, since it’s been announced that Rihanna will headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, many fans are hoping this means a full album will drop in the near future.

“Wakanda Forever” is the much-anticipated sequel to 2018’s “Black Panther.” Although the film looks to be as epic as its predecessor, many behind the film have spoken about the somber feeling the movie addresses.

“The movie is very much about how you move forward while dealing with a tragic loss,” producer Nate Moore recently explained. “All of the characters, both old and new, are dealing with how loss can affect your actions in ways that are emotional and surprising.”

You can listen to the film’s entire soundtrack, titled “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By”, on November 4.

Hayley Santaflorentina