Chadwick Boseman Dies Following Cancer Battle: Stars’ Heartbroken Reactions To His Passing

Hollywood is in mourning following news of Chadwick Boseman’s death after a private, four-year battle with colon cancer. His family confirmed his passing on his social media accounts on Aug. 28.

Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV,” the statement read in part. “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. ⁣It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. ⁣He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.”

As news broke, Chadwick’s friends and fellow stars in the industry grieved the shocking loss on social media, flooding Twitter and Instagram with their heartbroken reactions to his passing.

Josh Gad, who starred with Chadwick in “Marshall,” gave a touching tribute, through tears, on Instagram, sharing, “There aren’t words to express what an amazing human being Chadwick Boseman was. You come upon people in your life who are next-level good. This was a man who was beyond talented and was so unbelievably giving not only as a performer but as a human being. Beyond just being just Black Panther, he was T’Challa in real life. He was somebody he just gave and gave in real life… This one hurts because it is taking away somebody who was honestly one of the greats…”

“My heart hurts right now ….don’t want to believe it, incredulous, can’t comprehend it right now. RIP Chadwick Boseman,” Jay Pharoah tweeted.

“We lost an amazing man with an incredible gift,” D.L. Hughley wrote. “#ChadwickBoseman will truly be missed. He was not only a gifted actor, but a champion for equality and a role model to so many that had a superhero that looked like them. Rest Easy young man, you leave behind a beautiful legacy.”

“Truly a gentleman superstar on screen and in life. Pure excellence and class and grace,” Gabrielle Union wrote.

Jordan Peele, meanwhile, simply tweeted, “This is a crushing blow.”

Chadwick filmed many of his blockbuster films – including “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Infinity War” – following his cancer diagnosis. Many stars reflected on the strength and resilience it took for him to continue making such important work while battling the disease.

“The selflessness it must’ve took to give so much joy to the world while fighting for your life… unbelievable,” Kehlani wrote.

“F*ck this yr. He was battling stage 4 cancer while being our superhero. & to think people made fun of him for the weight loss,” Jurnee Smollett tweeted. “The tongue is a powerful weapon. Be wise in how you use it. Hoping he never doubted his royalty. Praying for his family Long live the king #ripchadwick.”

See more from the outpouring of reactions below.

