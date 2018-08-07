Chanel Iman Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump As She Poses In Her Baby Girl's Nursery

Chanel Iman is ready for baby!
The Victoria's Secret model, who is expecting her first child with husband Sterling Shepard, showed off her growing baby belly in a new Instagram snap on Tuesday as she posed alongside her baby girl's crib.
"We are anxiously waiting for you and ready baby girl 🎀💕💗💕 #38weeksWe are anxiously waiting for you and ready baby girl 🎀💕💗💕 #38weeks," the 27-year-old star captioned the snap.
In the sweet photo, Chanel is smiling for the camera and is clad in a pair of white pants and a white crop top. She is proudly displaying her baby belly and seems more than ready for her baby's arrival.
Chanel announced she was expecting her first child on Mother's Day earlier this year. The big announcement came after she and Sterling got married in March, 3, 2018, in a dreamy ceremony in Beverly Hills, California.
This will be the first child for both the model and her New York Giants hubby.