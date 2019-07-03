Channing Tatum Files Restraining Order Against Woman He Claims Hid Inside His House For 10 Days

Channing Tatum is seeking legal help to keep him and his family safe.

The “Magic Mike” star was granted a temporary restraining order against a woman he claims broke into his Los Angeles home last month and stayed there for 10 days while he was away.

According to court documents obtained by Access on Wednesday, Channing also requested protection for estranged wife Jenna Dewan and their 6-year-old daughter, Everly. He additionally included two personal assistants in the paperwork, but the order for them was denied until a hearing scheduled for July 23.

WATCH: Channing Tatum Says Daughter Everly Is Handling Jenna Dewan Divorce ‘Exceptionally Well’ (Report)

An investigative report states that one of the assistants discovered the woman upon stopping by Channing’s gated property on June 24. She claimed to have been invited there, which Channing has denied. The assistant called police, who subsequently booked the woman on suspicion of trespassing.

Though Channing claimed in the documents to have never actually met the woman, he also alleged that this latest incident wasn’t their only indirect contact. He recalled a prior episode in which she allegedly went to his home last November and loitered for five hours before leaving a personal letter for him.

“I have reviewed the letter, which claims, among other things, that Respondent and I met 10 years ago and that in recent months I have been communicating with her and watching her,” Channing stated. “None of this is true.”

WATCH: Channing Tatum Brings His Daughter Everly To New Girlfriend Jessie J’s Concert

Despite not taking legal action earlier, Channing explained that he felt it necessary after the newest development.

“To know that a complete stranger, who last year came to my home uninvited and unannounced, recently broke into my home and pretended to be staying there causes me significant concern for the safety of my family and myself, as well as emotional distress,” he stated, also referring to the woman’s alleged conduct as “very alarming” and “also very annoying.”

— Erin Biglow