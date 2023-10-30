Channing Tatum & Zoë Kravitz Are Engaged (Report)

Are wedding bells in Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum’s future?

The pair are reportedly engaged after dating for two years, multiple sources told People on Monday.

Access Hollywood has reached out to Channing and Zoë’s teams for comment.

The exciting news comes days after they were spotted holding hands as they left a Halloween party over the weekend.

The “Big Little Lies” star was dressed as Rosemary Woodhouse from the 1968 horror film “Rosemary’s Baby,” while the “Magic Mike” star dressed up as the baby. In the snaps, which were obtained by People, Zoë is seen sporting an engagement ring.

Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum, Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman & More Attend Star-Studded Charity Dinner View Gallery

The two met during the casting process of Zoë’s upcoming directorial debut for “P***y Island” and were romantically linked in 2021.

The 34-year-old opened up about her relationship with the 43-year-old in an interview for GQ’s 2022 Men of the Year issue, calling Channing a “wonderful human.”

“He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do,” Kravitz said. “We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”

This would be both Channing and Zoë’s second marriage.

The “Step Up” star was married to Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2019. The former couple share 10-year-old daughter Everly.

As for the “High Fidelity” star, she was married to Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2021.