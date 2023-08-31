‘Summer House’ Stars Carl Radke & Lindsay Hubbard Called Wedding Planning ‘Hell’ In Resurfaced Interview Before Split

‘Summer House’ stars Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard have reportedly called off their engagement just months before their wedding day.

According to multiple media outlets, the pair have decided not to go through with their marriage, despite being set to tie the knot on November.

Access Hollywood has reached out for comment.

The shocking revelation comes just two weeks after Carl made a special appearance at Lindsay’s bridal shower on Aug. 12. “Carlito showed up and surprised me at the end,” she captioned a series of loved of snaps of the duo.

“You are going to make such a beautiful bride,” he wrote on a post of his own.

The 37-year-old reality star and her 38-year-old co-star announced their engagement in August 2022.

In February 2023, Access Hollywood spoke to the former couple, and they ominously joked that wedding planning wasn’t going well in a resurfaced interview.

“It’s hell and very challenging. It’s hard, there’s a lot of things that we want to accomplish with our wedding and certain things we need and figuring that out and finding the right venues and talking to the right people,” Carl said going on to reveal the couple had planned for Bravo to film the nuptials. “There is a lot to consider.”