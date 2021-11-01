Channing Tatum & Zoë Kravitz Rock ‘Taxi Driver’ Couples Costume For Halloween

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz took on Halloween weekend as a duo!

The “Magic Mike” actor and the “Big Little Lies” star, who are reportedly dating, coordinated their outfits for a laidback costume party on Saturday night.

Channing wore an army jacket and jeans, shaved his head into a mohawk and splattered fake blood across his face as a pitch-perfect take on Travis Bickle, Robert De Niro’s character in “Taxi Driver.”

Zoë, meanwhile, dressed as Iris Steensma, who Travis encounters throughout the movie. To embody Jodie Foster’s character, she wore a wide-brimmed hat, a floral shirt and red high-waisted shorts.

Both stars shared a photo of them posing together in costume on their Instagram Story, and Channing posted many more selfies and snapshots from the night.

The “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” actor and “The Batman” actress are set to work together on the film “Pussy Island,” which Zoë co-wrote and will make her directorial debut with.

They were first romantically linked when they were spotted together on multiple fun outings in New York City this past summer.

While neither actor has explicitly confirmed a relationship, a source recently told People that the pair no longer appear to be worried about keeping things under wraps.

“They don’t seem to care about hiding their relationship anymore,” the insider told the outlet. “It’s obvious that they are very happy.”

