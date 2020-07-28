Chantel Jeffries & The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart Confirm Romance With A Kiss

Sealed with a kiss!

Chantel Jeffries finally made her relationship with The Chainsmokers’ musician Drew Taggart, 30, Instagram official — five months after they were first spotted out together. The 27-year-old model and DJ posted two cute photos of the pair snuggling up and sharing a sweet smooch, which she captioned with a simple emoji.

Chantel’s famous friends, including Winnie Harlow and Justine Skye, reacted to the romance confirmation by flooding her comment section with love and support. “So happy for you, sis!” Paris Hilton wrote. “Love you two together!” Sophia Richie gushed, “Omg you love birds.”

The couple sparked dating rumors back in February while attending a Super Bowl party in Miami. At the time, the two were photographed dancing behind the DJ booth at the TAO Group and David Grutman Big Game Weekend celebration.

In recent weeks, the duo has been seen on double dates with Drew’s bandmate Alex Pall at Los Angeles hotspots Catch and Delilah.

Chantel, who has been linked to Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and Diplo, previously described her ideal man to US Weekly as “someone that’s generally a best friend and has similar interests.”

She added, “Someone who’s understanding of that is really important and someone that I can learn from because I always feel like when you’re learning, you’re growing, and I don’t ever want to be like stagnant, so I think it’s really cool.”

Meanwhile, the “Closer” singer’s past love interests include model Meredith Mickelson and Haley Rowe.

— Gabi Duncan