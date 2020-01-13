Charlize Theron, Adam Driver, Cynthia Erivo And More React To 2020 Oscar Nominations

The highly anticipated Oscar nominations were finally announced on Monday. While there were some snubs and surprises, many of the nominees shared some heartfelt sentiments on what the honor means to them.

Cynthia Erivo could make history as the youngest EGOT if she wins an Academy Award. She’s a double nominee for Best Actress in “Harriet” and for co-writing its original song “Stand Up.”

In a statement to Access Hollywood, Cynthia reacted to the exciting nominations, “To receive two Oscar nominations for a film paying tribute to Harriet Tubman, a person whose heart and spirit are the embodiment of courage, makes this morning’s news beyond anything I could have ever imagined. This is more than a dream come true.”

“When I got the opportunity to play this incredible woman, I felt truly honored that Kasi and our producers saw fit to have me play the part; being asked to co-write and perform the song in the film was the icing on an already wonderful cake. I continue to feel overwhelmed with gratitude today to the Academy for recognizing my performance and our song ‘Stand Up,’” she concluded with.



Charlize Theron is also being nominated for her role as Megyn Kelly in “Bombshell” in the Performance by an actress in a leading role category and was thrilled with the honors.

“Making BOMBSHELL is one of the great highlights of my career. I wish that the story in this film never needed to be told, but I am so proud of the entire team on this film for telling it with such grace, sensitivity, and humanity,” Charlize said in a statement to Access Hollywood.

“Thank you to my fellow producers, our incredible director Jay Roach and our brilliant screenwriter Charles Randolph, and a multi-talented group of actors and artists who gave 100% of themselves and their craft in making this film. I feel really lucky and blessed to do what I do and work with the people I get to work with, and I am ever thankful to the Academy,” she said.



“Joker” nabbed the most nominations with 11. The film has been winning big at the Golden Globes and The Critics’ Choice Awards and the Academy Awards nominations were no different.

The film’s star Joaquin Phoenix said in a statement about his Best Actor nomination, “I feel honored and humbled to have been nominated by my fellow actors. The Academy’s encouragement helped ignite and sustain my career and I am incredibly grateful for that support. I’d like to also congratulate my fellow nominees for being recognized for their inspiring performances that have enriched our art form.”



Joining Joaquin in the Best Actor category is “Marriage Story” star Adam Driver who said in a statement, “I’m honored and incredibly grateful to represent the people who made Marriage Story, and to be included among a list of actors I greatly admire! Thank you very much to Noah and to the cast and crew and, of course, to the Academy for this opportunity.”



Florence Pugh, who snagged her first-ever Oscar nomination for her supporting role in “Little Women,” was just so excited that she had to censor herself! “Before the moment.. the exact moment,” the actress wrote on Instagram alongside two pics of herself in bed, including a photo that she had to add cheeky avocado emojis to.



Anthony Hopkins is nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in “Two Popes” and thanked the Academy in a heartfelt tweet.

Thank you to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

It is a great honor to be nominated. #TheAcademy #Oscars #TheTwoPopes #Netflix pic.twitter.com/MUUmyPPoKb — Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) January 13, 2020

“Ford v Ferrari” nabbed a nomination for Best Picture along with eight other films. Director/Producer James Mangold tweeted his appreciation for the honors.

Thanks to the Academy for their recognition of our film FORD v FERRARI. Producers Jenno, Peter & I are thrilled to be nominated among such moving & unique films & grateful to our brilliant team of artists who brought our characters & their adventures on & off the track, to life. — Mangold (@mang0ld) January 13, 2020

Antonio Banderas’ film “Pain and Glory” nabbed two nominations and he shared his excitement on Twitter.

While Adam Sandler didn’t get a nomination for his role in “Uncut Gems” he did offer some congratulations to his friends including his “Mama” Kathy Bates in the 1998 comedy, “The Waterboy.

Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy.

Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits.

Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama. pic.twitter.com/o1Ep3E7GRB — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) January 13, 2020

This year’s 92nd annual Academy Awards will be held on Feb. 9 in Hollywood and will go without an official host for the second year in a row.