Charlotte Lawrence Debuts Explosive Music Video For New ‘Birds Of Prey’ Harley Quinn Anthem

There’s nothing like some kickass girl power to start off a Friday! Singer/songwriter Charlotte Lawrence released the music video for her song “Joke’s On You” from the upcoming “Birds Of Prey” soundtrack, and it delivers a fiery performance from both Charlotte and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn.

“Joke’s On You” was the second single released from “Birds Of Prey: The Album,” a soundtrack that features a star-studded lineup of female musicians. 19-year-old Charlotte’s darkly catchy pop style is a perfect companion to the movie’s edgy yet comical storyline.

The song itself tells the story of a woman who is fed up with her lover who doesn’t appreciate all that she’s done for him. It’s a fitting anthem for a movie whose full title is “Birds Of Prey, And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn,” and follows Harley as she leaves her life of crime with her former paramour, legendary Batman nemesis the Joker, behind.

“I’ve lied for you, and I liked it too / But my knees are bruised, from kneelin’ to you / I’ve had enough, but you’re too hard to quit / We’ve had our fun, now your sugar makes me sick,” Charlotte croons in the first verse of the song.

The music video opens with footage from the movie as Harley watches a factory explode in the distance. As more scenes from the movie appear throughout the video, we find out Harley blew up the chemical factory where the Joker (or Mr. J, as Harley calls him) turned her from Dr. Harleen Quinzel into his crime-loving sidekick.

And so begins her emancipation from Mr. J!

Scenes from the “Birds of Prey” movie are intercut with a blue-haired Charlotte walking through a series of explosions inside an abandoned building. The singer warns her lover that she’s fed up in the song’s bridge.

“And now I’m laughin’ through my tears / I’m cryin’ through my fear / But baby, if I had to choose / The joke’s on you.”

Then comes the explosive chorus.

“God knows I’ve tried to be kind / But I will just lay down and die / Wearin’ a fake smile / The joke’s on you.” As the fires around Charlotte pick up steam and trigger the sprinkler system, we see similar scenes unfold in the movie itself.

A now-powerful Harley does a slow-motion martial arts slide down a wet hallway to take out a (presumed) bad guy; Charlotte spins and dances in an abandoned hallway as the sprinkles rain down on the fires.

Harley, wearing a shag tinsel coat, brushes her hands as she successfully explodes the factory; Charlotte, wearing a glittering dress that looks a lot like Harley’s coat, dances under pouring water with reckless abandon.

The video ends with both Charlotte and Harley leaving their respective fires behind.

All of this impressive girl power made us even more excited to see “Birds Of Prey, And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn.”