Harley Quinn is back in Gotham City and Margot Robbie just gave us a sneak peek of her new look!

The 28-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of herself as Harley Quinn 2.0 – and we are loving this colorful shoulder fringe!

WATCH: Most Shocking Modern Movie Transformations: Zac Efron, Margot Robbie & More!

“Miss me? 💋 HQ,” she captioned the selfie.

Back in November, the “Mary Queen of Scots” star gave audiences a look at the script for “Birds of Prey,” which includes the extended title, “And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn.”

The DC film features new bada** female protagonists Huntress, Black Canary, and Renee Montoya who fight alongside Harley Quinn to save the life of a little girl from an evil crime lord.

Directed by Cathy Yan, “Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” is set to hit theaters Feb. 7, 2020.

Watch official teaser trailer below:

