Chase Stokes & ‘Outer Banks’ Cast Surprise Thousands Of Fans With Big News At Poguelandia Fan Event

Chase Stokes helped give “Outer Banks” fans a day to remember!

The Netflix star and his castmates attended “Poguelandia,” an immersive fan event in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Sunday and got the chance to interact with the hit series’ loyal viewers.

Access Hollywood was exclusively at the event with Chase as he waved and high-fived the crowd with a huge smile stretched across his face!

Chase Stokes (C) and guests attend Poguelandia: An Outer Banks Experience on February 18, 2023 in Huntington Beach, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)
Chase Stokes (R) and guest attend Poguelandia: An Outer Banks Experience on February 18, 2023 in Huntington Beach, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

The actor posed for selfies with fans and hung out with his “OBX” family, including Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow and Madelyn Cline.

Drew Starkey, Chase Stokes, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Madelyn Cline, Austin North, Madison Bailey, and Carlacia Grant attend Poguelandia: An Outer Banks Experience on February 18, 2023 in Huntington Beach, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Netflix )
Rudy Pankow, Drew Starkey, Jonathan Daviss, Madelyn Cline, Austin North, Carlacia Grant, Chase Stokes, and Madison Bailey speak onstage during Poguelandia: An Outer Banks Experience on February 18, 2023 in Huntington Beach, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Netflix)

At the event, fans were treated to musical performances, as well as a special nine-minute preview of “Outer Banks” Season 3, which hits Netflix this week.

This forthcoming season won’t be the show’s final chapter. The cast surprised fans at Poguelandia by revealing onstage that the series had officially been picked up for Season 4!

To celebrate the exciting news, the gang all held up four fingers as they smiled for a group photo.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Outer Banks (@obx)

“Outer Banks” Season 3 hits Netflix on Feb. 23.

Chase Stokes: Best Snaps Of The 'Outer Banks' Star

Chase Stokes: Best Snaps Of The ‘Outer Banks’ Star

View Gallery

Read More