Chase Stokes & ‘Outer Banks’ Cast Surprise Thousands Of Fans With Big News At Poguelandia Fan Event

Chase Stokes helped give “Outer Banks” fans a day to remember!

The Netflix star and his castmates attended “Poguelandia,” an immersive fan event in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Sunday and got the chance to interact with the hit series’ loyal viewers.

Access Hollywood was exclusively at the event with Chase as he waved and high-fived the crowd with a huge smile stretched across his face!

The actor posed for selfies with fans and hung out with his “OBX” family, including Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow and Madelyn Cline.

At the event, fans were treated to musical performances, as well as a special nine-minute preview of “Outer Banks” Season 3, which hits Netflix this week.

This forthcoming season won’t be the show’s final chapter. The cast surprised fans at Poguelandia by revealing onstage that the series had officially been picked up for Season 4!

To celebrate the exciting news, the gang all held up four fingers as they smiled for a group photo.

“Outer Banks” Season 3 hits Netflix on Feb. 23.