Check Out The Engagement Ring That Colton Has For Cassie!

It seems that “The Bachelor” Colton Underwood got an engagement ring for Cassie Randolph after all!

After a dramatic 14th season, Colton found true love without getting down on one knee – but that didn’t stop Jimmy Kimmel from getting his “future wife” Cassie a gorgeous Neil Lane engagement ring!

Following “The Bachelor” finale, Colton and Cassie stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Tuesday where Jimmy presented them with the impressive sparkler.

“This kinda sucks that they don’t get the ring from Neil Lane, so we called Neil Lane,” he told the couple before handing them a ring box.

Colton took the box and asked Cassie to “stand up.”

She looked at him a bit confused and asked “really?!” Then, he smiled and sat back down.

Although Colton hasn’t popped the question yet, the pair revealed that they have talked about the ring.

“If you don’t want that one you can pick out a different one it doesn’t have to be that ring,” Jimmy reassured them.

Later Jimmy asked if the couple would be willing to get engaged on the show when the time comes.

“We’ll think about it,” the couple said together.

So, no official engagement yet — but at least they have a very sparkly reminder!

Watch the full interview below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=or2GQffjnak