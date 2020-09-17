‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Arrested & Charged With Production Of Child Pornography

“Cheer” star Jerry Harris, 21, has been arrested and charged with producing child pornography, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The charges come three days after the FBI raided the celebrity cheerleader’s home in Naperville, Ill., per USA Today. “The FBI is conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in the area,” Siobhan Johnson, FBI special agent and public affairs officer, told Access Hollywood on Sept. 14. Johnson declined further comment at the time.

The FBI investigation began after allegations were reportedly raised to Varsity, a cheerleading and athletic gear company that also handles cheer competitions and uniform sales. Reps for Harris told Access, “We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed.”

Sources say that the allegations do not include any claims of physical contact and that the allegations date back to when Jerry was a teen.

According to USA Today, Varsity’s chief legal officer, Burton Brillhart, said the company had learned of “inappropriate sexual conduct” allegations against Harris and was reporting the information to authorities as required by law. Brillhart’s letters describe Harris as a former employee who was not actively working for Varsity at the time of the incidents.

In May 2019, Harris shared on social media that he had recently taken on a new role, working for the National Cheerleaders Association, a Varsity brand. Harris rose to fame as a member of Texas’ Navarro College cheerleading squad, known for their domination at nationwide cheering competitions. Navarro Colleges’s road to Nationals was documented on Netflix’s popular docuseries “Cheer.”

Harris’ sweet attitude and positivity earned him the love and praise of many celebrities and fans. He joined Oprah Winfrey onstage on her 2020 Vision Tour. Ellen DeGeneres also hired Jerry to be her guest correspondent at the 2020 Oscars.

