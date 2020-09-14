‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Under FBI Investigation

“Cheer” star Jerry Harris, who rose to fame as the fun-loving cheerleader known for his pep talks aka mat-talks, is currently under investigation from the FBI.

The FBI is investigating allegations that Harris solicited sexually explicit photos and sex from minors. Access Hollywood has reached out to representatives for Harris as well as the FBI.

According to USA Today’s report, agents executed a search warrant Monday afternoon at a home in Naperville, Illinois, as part of that investigation. “The FBI is conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in the area,” Siobhan Johnson, FBI special agent and public affairs officer, told Access Hollywood. Johnson declined further comment.

The investigation began after allegations were reportedly raised to Varsity, a cheerleading and athletic gear company that also handles cheer competitions and uniform sales.

According to USA Today, In Aug. 1 letters to police in Florida and Texas, Varsity’s chief legal officer, Burton Brillhart, said the company had learned of “inappropriate sexual conduct” allegations against Harris and was reporting the information to authorities as required by law.

Brillhart’s letters describe Harris as a former employee who was not actively working for Varsity at the time of the incidents.

In May 2019, Harris shared on social media that he had recently taken on a new role, working for the National Cheerleaders Association, a Varsity brand. He was involved at several NCA camps and shared videos where he was coaching athletes.

Harris rose to fame as a member of Texas’ Navarro College cheerleading squad, who was known for their domination at nationwide cheering competitions. Navarro’s road to Nationals was documented on Netflix’s “Cheer.”

Harris’ sweet attitude and positivity earned him the love and praise of many celebrities and fans. Oprah had him join her onstage for some mat-talk on her 2020 Vision Tour. And Ellen DeGeneres hired Jerry to be her guest correspondent at the Oscars in 2020.

A request for comment from Jerry Harris’ rep at this time.